City of Virginia Beach rejects proposal to move city hall to Town Center

City Manager Dave Hansen laid out a proposal from Armada Hoffler earlier this month to include a new city hall building in the developer's proposed $100 million expansion of Town Center east over Constitution Blvd. The agreement included a land swap that would have placed a new City Hall on the site of the current Regal Cinemas location. Last month, Moseley Architects presented council with seven options for City Hall , six of which included renovating or building a new City Hall near its current location of Princess Anne Road.

