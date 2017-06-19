Chrysler Museum of Art names director of development
The Chrysler Museum of Art has named Kate Hofheimer Wilson as its director of development. At the museum, she will oversee gift cultivation, project fundraising, grant writing, board engagement, special events and donor relations.
