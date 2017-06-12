Carla de la Pava wins Treasurers' Ass...

Carla de la Pava wins Treasurers' Association of Virginia's President's Award

9 hrs ago Read more: The Arlington Journal

Arlington County Treasurer Carla de la Pava received the President's Award at the 2017 Treasurers' Association of Virginia annual conference in Virginia Beach. De la Pava was commended for providing excellent service to the citizens of Arlington County and for her contributions to the Association.

