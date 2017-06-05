Candidates, poll workers gearing up f...

Candidates, poll workers gearing up for Tuesday primary

Both state candidates and election workers made last-minute preparations this week before voters choose who to represent the Democratic and Republican Parties in Virginia races this coming Tuesday.

