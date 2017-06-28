Board takes closer look at downtown Hampton plan
Ground could be broken in downtown Hampton about eight months after reaching a development agreement with the city, a developer told the Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority board commissioners Wednesday. The WVS Cos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1,551,648
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|7 hr
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|16 hr
|Sumdum ho
|2
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC