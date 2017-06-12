Basketball program keeping kids off the street in Virginia Beach Read Story Staff
"Summer Nights" basketball league is an 8-week program where 126 youth aged 10-17 will play basketball and learn about good sportsmanship, realities of street violence, and bullying. "Summer Nights" rules include, no foul language, no gang attire, and all shirts must be clean, neat and tucked in.
