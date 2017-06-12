Basketball program keeping kids off t...

Basketball program keeping kids off the street in Virginia Beach Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

"Summer Nights" basketball league is an 8-week program where 126 youth aged 10-17 will play basketball and learn about good sportsmanship, realities of street violence, and bullying. "Summer Nights" rules include, no foul language, no gang attire, and all shirts must be clean, neat and tucked in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,545,248
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Democrat mom 63,770
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 8 hr Ayers 854
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 9 hr Shut Up 272
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 13 Dan gMe 104
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC