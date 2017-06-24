Armani Chatman caps off big week with commitment to Virginia Tech
It was a week of life changes for former Bayside Marlin Armani Chatman. Earlier in the week, Chatman announced on his twitter that he would be trasnferring to Virginia Beach powerhouse Bishop Sullivan for his senior year.
