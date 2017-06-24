Armani Chatman caps off big week with...

Armani Chatman caps off big week with commitment to Virginia Tech

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

It was a week of life changes for former Bayside Marlin Armani Chatman. Earlier in the week, Chatman announced on his twitter that he would be trasnferring to Virginia Beach powerhouse Bishop Sullivan for his senior year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,549,022
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 1 hr Stephanielaforge 43
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,856
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 19 hr Bat 858
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,487 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC