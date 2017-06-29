AAA predicts record-breaking number of Fourth of July motorists
Virginia's roads will be dealing with record crowds this Fourth of July, AAA predicts, with 1.2 million Virginians planning to travel over the holiday weekend. AAA predicts that slightly more than 92,000 Virginians will fly to their destinations and 67,000 will take alternate forms of transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,551,440
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|2 hr
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|12 hr
|Sumdum ho
|2
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC