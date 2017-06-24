8News takes home 3 VAB Awards

8News takes home 3 VAB Awards

8News took home the awards for Outstanding Feature Reporting for the "Baby Buns" series, Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program for our "Fighting the Fix" series, and Best Human Interest Series for "Faces of Recovery." 8News Investigative Reporter Kerri O'Brien, Photographer Forrest Shelor, Producer Katie Shelor and Anchor Amy Lacey worked on the "Fighting the Fix" series.

