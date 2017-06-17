17th Street Surf Shop relocating its Virginia Beach headquarters
The 17th Street Surf Shop business is moving its headquarters from 1612 Pacific Ave. to 2562 Horse Pasture Road in Virginia Beach, SouthsideDaily.com reports. The business will hire 10 employees for its stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|old_moose
|1,547,197
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|23 hr
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC