17th Street Surf Shop relocating its Virginia Beach headquarters

The 17th Street Surf Shop business is moving its headquarters from 1612 Pacific Ave. to 2562 Horse Pasture Road in Virginia Beach, SouthsideDaily.com reports. The business will hire 10 employees for its stores.

