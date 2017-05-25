Woman's service animal that detects seizures goes missing in Virginia Beach
Brea Denton says she brought Millie to 'HK on the Bay' in the Chic's Beach area Friday and the cat escaped when another person at the restaurant was holding her. Denton says she has seizures and Millie, a certified service cat, helps detect when they're going to happen and alerts other people.
