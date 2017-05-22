We learn what it takes - and what it costs - to save lives on Coast Live
Volunteer Rescue Squads of Virginia Beach need the support of the community. Not only are they responsible for purchasing vehicles, equipment, uniforms, etc., but purchasing the best equipment available is a priority so they can provide the best patient care possible to Va.
