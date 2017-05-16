Virginia Beach teacher awarded Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award
Amy Watson teaches second grade at Kempsville Elementary and is one of just eight educators in the state to receive the prestigious award. "The Super Teacher Awards demonstrate that we're game for education," said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto.
