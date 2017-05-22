Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit suspended
The Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit has been suspended after the failing to properly comply with the permit's conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. According to the VDGIF, the SPCA staff involved in receiving a bald eagle that had to be euthanized after being shot in Chesapeake were working while their permits were suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Joy
|1,534,343
|military doc (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Big Daddy
|3
|state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10)
|5 hr
|Hotwheelzmag
|55
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Lost items
|Sun
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sat
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC