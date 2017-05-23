Virginia Beach SPCA wildlife program suspended
The Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' wildlife rehabilitation program has been temporarily suspended for allegedly violating reporting guidelines related to bald eagles. The Virginian-Pilot reports that according to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, SPCA employee Cara Stutzman didn't immediately tell the state that a bald eagle was shot when it was found in Chesapeake earlier this month.
