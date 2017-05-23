Virginia Beach police officers save m...

Virginia Beach police officers save man from drowning in 40 degree weather

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads. Tuesday night we continue our series dedicated to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Gaggy 1,534,668
military doc (Mar '16) Mon Big Daddy 3
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 845
Lost items May 21 JoAnn Lawson 3
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass May 20 Meyeras opensore 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC