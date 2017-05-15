Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth to receive part of $9.7 million grant to fight opioid crisis
The Commonwealth of Virginia has received a $9.76 million grant to help fight the opioid epidemic, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday. The one-year grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
