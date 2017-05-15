Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney launches campaign about domestic violence awareness
About a quarter of the city's homicides over the past two years are domestic related, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle. Due to the high number of cases, Stolle announced his office is launching a PSA campaign to spread awareness about domestic violence resources.
