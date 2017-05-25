Virginia-Beach 7 mins ago 7:30 a.m.Oc...

Virginia-Beach 7 mins ago 7:30 a.m.Oceanfront Navy SEAL monument dedication delayed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A Navy SEAL monument that is being build at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will not be done in time for Memorial Day. Retired Navy SEAL Captain Rick Woolard is in charge of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr JCPete 1,535,920
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 2 hr Mark 41
Johnson hotdog chilly 6 hr Sonny wilson 1
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Thu Despicable Me 17
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) May 24 Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) May 24 Little Rich 846
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC