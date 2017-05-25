Virginia-Beach 7 mins ago 7:30 a.m.Oceanfront Navy SEAL monument dedication delayed
A Navy SEAL monument that is being build at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will not be done in time for Memorial Day. Retired Navy SEAL Captain Rick Woolard is in charge of the project.
