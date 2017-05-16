Virginia 10-year-old beats all odds after being given 48 hours to live

On a couch, surrounded by family and friends, a then 9-year-old little girl was supposed to lose her long and brave battle to the side effects of a bone marrow transplant. "While we had dozens of people in the house, Abby found a moment of quiet one time, individually to both mom and to me, and said in a very soft voice, 'I know I'm supposed to die, I don't think I'm going to yet,'" says Joe Furco, Abby's father, in a special report by WTKR.

