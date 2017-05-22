Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Xenith Bankshares, Inc.
Union Bankshares Corporation or and Xenith Bankshares, Inc. or jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Union to acquire Xenith in an all-stock transaction. Combining the two organizations will create the preeminent community banking franchise in Virginia and expand Union's retail footprint into North Carolina and Maryland.
