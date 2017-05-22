Union Bankshares Corporation Announce...

Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Xenith Bankshares, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Union Bankshares Corporation or and Xenith Bankshares, Inc. or jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Union to acquire Xenith in an all-stock transaction. Combining the two organizations will create the preeminent community banking franchise in Virginia and expand Union's retail footprint into North Carolina and Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Joy 1,534,343
military doc (Mar '16) 4 hr Big Daddy 3
News state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10) 5 hr Hotwheelzmag 55
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 23 hr Me-n-yo-mama 845
Lost items Sun JoAnn Lawson 3
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass Sat Meyeras opensore 2
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC