U.S. 13 reopens after hog truck collides with car, man suffers serious injuries

A Virginia Beach man initially thought to be in critical condition is now expected to survive with serious injuries after being struck head-on by a hog truck along U.S. 13 this afternoon, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. John Hamilton, 47, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was driving the car hit by the tractor-trailer and remains at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Trooper J.T. Creech said.

