U.S. 13 reopens after hog truck collides with car, man suffers serious injuries
A Virginia Beach man initially thought to be in critical condition is now expected to survive with serious injuries after being struck head-on by a hog truck along U.S. 13 this afternoon, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. John Hamilton, 47, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was driving the car hit by the tractor-trailer and remains at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Trooper J.T. Creech said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|58 min
|JRB
|1,535,662
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|10 hr
|Despicable Me
|17
|Scott Simons
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC