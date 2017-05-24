U.S. 13 reopens after hog truck colli...

U.S. 13 reopens after hog truck collides with car, man suffers serious injuries

Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A Virginia Beach man initially thought to be in critical condition is now expected to survive with serious injuries after being struck head-on by a hog truck along U.S. 13 this afternoon, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. John Hamilton, 47, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was driving the car hit by the tractor-trailer and remains at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Trooper J.T. Creech said.

