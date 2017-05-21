Two adults displaced after house fire in Suffolk
Virginia Beach's Bunny Hutch serves as a rescue and educational facility for small mammals and reptiles and is home to what is believed to b SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews battled a small house fire in the 200 block of Greenfield Crescent, Saturday evening.
