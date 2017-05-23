Soap operatic GOP race for Va. lieutenant governor to play out in courtroom
Republican candidates for lieutenant governor Bryce Reeves, left, Glenn Davis and Jill Vogel. Virginia Republicans have a three-way race for lieutenant governor, much of it overshadowed by a two-way soap opera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,535,090
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 20
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC