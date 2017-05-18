Sea turtle named for deceased Army Ranger released at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
At the Buckroe Fishing Pier in Hampton on Monday, Spray had just about given up, when his hook snagged a juvenile Kemp's ridley turtle - the world's most endangered sea turtle. In the hands of the other anglers it flopped around and struggled, but in Spray's hands the turtle was still and calm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Reality Check
|1,533,726
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|4 hr
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|Lost items
|Thu
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|May 18
|Todd
|3
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC