Sailor surprises son at Virginia Beach elementary school
BU2 Compton Blackwood is a Navy Seabee from NCHB-10 in Yorktown. He's been deployed for a year in the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,533,099
|Lost items
|13 hr
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|16 hr
|Todd
|3
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC