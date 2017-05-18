Safety concerns over Virginia Beach p...

Safety concerns over Virginia Beach parking garage

18 hrs ago

Martin Grube, a former firefighter who lives there, contacted WAVY News about confusing clearance signs. WAVY's Stephanie Harris went out to the garage on Main Street Thursday morning and found a sign at the entrance that reads 8 feet 2 inches - but as soon as you turn a corner, it drops a foot.

Virginia Beach, VA

