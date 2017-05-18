Proposal calls for moving Va. Beach C...

Proposal calls for moving Va. Beach City Hall to Town Center

Virginia Beach City Council members were recently sent a copy of a proposal that could move City Hall to Town Center. The 94-page proposal put forth by Armada Hoffler Construction would swap their Regal Cinemas property with city-owned property where Priority Infinity is located on Independence Boulevard.

