Proposal calls for moving Va. Beach City Hall to Town Center
Virginia Beach City Council members were recently sent a copy of a proposal that could move City Hall to Town Center. The 94-page proposal put forth by Armada Hoffler Construction would swap their Regal Cinemas property with city-owned property where Priority Infinity is located on Independence Boulevard.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost items
|Wed
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Sandbridge meet up
|May 14
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 14
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|May 13
|Donna
|1
