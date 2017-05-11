Popular bald eagle shot in Chesapeake had 'over 20 pieces of buckshots'
The Virginian-Pilot reported the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is gathering evidence after an eagle named "Camellia" was shot in Chesapeake Saturday. Staff at the Virginia Beach SPCA said they were forced to euthanize the bird because his injuries were so severe.
