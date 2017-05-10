Officials urge caution after 94,000 gallon jet fuel spill in Virginia Beach new
Officials working to clean up about 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at an air station in Virginia Beach are urging residents to avoid recreational activities like fishing in the area until their work is done. The Navy said Saturday that crews are still working to remove fuel from affected areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,530,977
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Tok2me64
|41
|Sandbridge meet up
|19 hr
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|19 hr
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|Sat
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC