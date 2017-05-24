Off-duty Norfolk police officer, fire captain rescue distressed swimmers
The power of teamwork and bravery of local first responders was especially clear at the East Ocean View community beach on Friday. Around 6:30 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were called to the 700 block of East Ocean View Aveune for a water rescue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,535,219
|Scott Simons
|10 hr
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 20
|Meyeras opensore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC