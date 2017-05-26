Oceana jet fuel spill now out of 'eme...

Oceana jet fuel spill now out of 'emergency phase' as...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Naval Air Station Oceana has changed the status of the fuel spill from 'emergency response' to 'remediation.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Ms Sassy 1,535,909
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 7 hr Mark 41
Johnson hotdog chilly 10 hr Sonny wilson 1
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Thu Despicable Me 17
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) May 24 Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) May 24 Little Rich 846
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC