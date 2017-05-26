Oceana jet fuel spill now out of 'emergency phase' as...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Naval Air Station Oceana has changed the status of the fuel spill from 'emergency response' to 'remediation.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1,535,909
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Mark
|41
|Johnson hotdog chilly
|10 hr
|Sonny wilson
|1
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Thu
|Despicable Me
|17
|Scott Simons
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|May 24
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|May 24
|Little Rich
|846
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC