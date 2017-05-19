Meet the candidates: Republican Frank Wagner
We round out our Meet the Candidates series with Republican Frank Wagner. He told Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour that we need a fresh approach to education in order to keep up with the demands of a changing workforce.
