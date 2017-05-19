Meet the candidates: Republican Frank...

Meet the candidates: Republican Frank Wagner

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

We round out our Meet the Candidates series with Republican Frank Wagner. He told Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour that we need a fresh approach to education in order to keep up with the demands of a changing workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,533,627
Lost items Thu Nancy 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) Thu Katrina 16
best places to live Thu Todd 3
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) May 16 Charley says ADIOS 15
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC