McDonald Garden Center adding second Virginia Beach location
While McDonald Garden Center is planning to close its longtime Hampton retail location at the end of July, the family owned business plans to open a second Virginia Beach center later this year, President Mark Anderson said. "We feel like we have a strong brand recognition over there," Anderson said.
