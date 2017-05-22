McAuliffe takes heat over proposals for power plants
A state senator who's campaigning for Governor wants fellow lawmakers to investigate Governor McAuliffe's proposal to limit carbon emissions from power plants. Frank Wagner vows to convene an emergency meeting of the General Assembly's Joint Commission on Administrative Rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,534,292
|military doc (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Big Daddy
|3
|state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Hotwheelzmag
|55
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Lost items
|Sun
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sat
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC