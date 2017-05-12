Mary Lee the Great White Shark pings off the coast of Virginia Beach
A female great white shark being tracked by the research group Ocearch pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach early Friday morning, affiliate WTKR reports. The shark, Mary Lee, was named after Ocearch expedition leader Chris Fischer's mother, the group said.
