Man injured in Monday fatal shooting incident charged with murder
A man injured in a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday in Virginia Beach has now been charged with murder. Virginia Beach Police and Norfolk Police responded to the incident in the 5800 block of Newtown Arch at 2:22 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
