Lidl will open first U. S. stores on June 15
Lidl, one of the world's largest grocery retailers, announced Wednesday that it will open its first stores in the U.S. on June 15. The Germany-based company also revealed the location of 20 stores that will open during the summer of 2017, including nine stores in Virginia. They will be located in Virginia Beach, Hampton, Culpeper, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Chesterfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
