Liberty Tax names new chief operating officer

Virginia Beach-based tax preparation firm Liberty Tax Inc. said Friday it has named Edward L. Brunot as chief operating officer, effective June 1. Most recently, Brunot served as president of MDV and executive vice president of SpartanNash, a wholesale distributor and grocery retailer. MDV, a division of SpartanNash, distributes grocery products to military commissaries in the United States and Europe.

