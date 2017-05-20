Kempsville Recreation Center grand op...

Kempsville Recreation Center grand opening delayed due to construction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Officials with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation say they want to make sure the new center lives up to expectations, which is why they're giving contractors more time to complete the project. Michael Kalvort, director of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, said "I hope that once guests enter the building and see how beautiful it is, they'll forgive the delays and make visiting the center part of their weekly activities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Ms Sassy 1,533,976
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 1 hr Me-n-yo-mama 845
Lost items 12 hr JoAnn Lawson 3
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass Sat Meyeras opensore 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) May 16 Charley says ADIOS 15
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,763 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC