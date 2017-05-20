Kempsville Recreation Center grand opening delayed due to construction
Officials with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation say they want to make sure the new center lives up to expectations, which is why they're giving contractors more time to complete the project. Michael Kalvort, director of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, said "I hope that once guests enter the building and see how beautiful it is, they'll forgive the delays and make visiting the center part of their weekly activities."
