Judge Throws Out Life Sentences for D...

Judge Throws Out Life Sentences for D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Time

Sniper suspect Lee Boyd Malvo is escorted by deputies as he is brought into court to be identified by a witness during the murder trial in courtroom 10 at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court October 22, 2003 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Muhammad has decided not to represent himself in court and to turn his defense back to his attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,538,242
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) 16 hr maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach 17 hr Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC