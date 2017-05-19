Great white shark Mary Lee moves clos...

Great white shark Mary Lee moves closer to Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The female shark being tracked by the research group Ocearch pinged about 65 miles off the southern coast of Virginia Beach early Friday morning, even closer than two other recent pings. On May 12, she pinged about 220 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John Galt 1,533,355
Lost items 22 hr Nancy 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) 23 hr Katrina 16
best places to live Thu Todd 3
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) May 16 Charley says ADIOS 15
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC