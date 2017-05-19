Great white shark Mary Lee moves closer to Virginia Beach
The female shark being tracked by the research group Ocearch pinged about 65 miles off the southern coast of Virginia Beach early Friday morning, even closer than two other recent pings. On May 12, she pinged about 220 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
