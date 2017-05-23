First Warning Traffic - Road closures in Virginia Beach,...
Virginia Beach Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure of a portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road to allow for excavation work. The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station on May 11th.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Garthok
|1,534,696
|military doc (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Big Daddy
|3
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 20
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|May 18
|Todd
|3
