Ex-teacher accused of abducting teen planned to go to Mexico, FBI says

When former teacher Tad Cummins and his student vanished from Tennessee, they threw their phones in a river and disabled their car's GPS device to They were found 1,900 miles away at a remote cabin in Northern California, ending a 39-day hunt for the teenage girl who went missing from her hometown south of Nashville. Cummins faces a charge of taking a minor across state lines for the purpose of sexual activity, and will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled Friday.

