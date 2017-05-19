Crime Solvers tip helps solve Virgini...

Crime Solvers tip helps solve Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Crime Solver tips are to thank for the arrest of a homicide suspect in Virginia Beach and the Richard Jerome Gregory Jr charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony Virginia Beach Police detectives say after receiving Crime Solvers tips, they were able to identify and charge 24-year-old Richard J. Gregory with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Robbery.

