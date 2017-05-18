Cops cuff second suspect in 19-year-old Bronx man's gang murder
Police have arrested a second man for the murder of a 19-year-old Bronx man during a gang-fueled beef - nearly a year after the fatal shooting, officials said. Investigators found Gillis hiding out in Virginia Beach on May 3, police sources said.
