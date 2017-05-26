A hot young performer is back home from LA and performs for us on Coast Live
Born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, Aaron Brave is an emerging singer/songwriter with a refreshing sound. The Kempsville High School grad is now living and working as a musician in Los Angeles, but he's home for the holiday and stopped by the Coast Live studio for a sample of his sound.
