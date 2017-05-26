'5 Days to Fit & Fab' - 5 exercises you should be doing at the gym

'5 Days to Fit & Fab' - Tips from a personal trainer at Onelife Fitness on the 5 things you should be using at the gym. Personal Trainer Ardelia, with Onelife Fitness in Virginia Beach, teamed up with News 3's Kristen Crowley to put together the top 5 things that you should try to incorporate into your workouts at the gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.