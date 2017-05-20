18-year-old victim identified in Virginia Beach deadly crash
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duffy, 18, was the victim who died in a two-vehicle crash on Indian River Road Friday afternoon. Duffy's mother said that she was expected to graduate from Great Bridge High school in Chesapeake in June and was planning to attend Virginia Tech to pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Henry
|1,533,978
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Lost items
|17 hr
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sat
|Meyeras opensore
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC