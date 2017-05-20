18-year-old victim identified in Virg...

18-year-old victim identified in Virginia Beach deadly crash

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duffy, 18, was the victim who died in a two-vehicle crash on Indian River Road Friday afternoon. Duffy's mother said that she was expected to graduate from Great Bridge High school in Chesapeake in June and was planning to attend Virginia Tech to pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor.

