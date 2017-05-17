11 Virginia Beach elementary schools ...

11 Virginia Beach elementary schools to launch full-day kindergarten programs next year

16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Public Schools has announced that the first phase of implementing a full-day kindergarten program will start at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. As part of the first phase, 11 elementary schools will launch new full-day programs: Bayside, Cooke, Corporate Landing, Creeds, Glenwood, Malibu, Pembroke Meadows, Point O' View, Thalia, White Oaks and Windsor Oaks.

