11 Virginia Beach elementary schools to launch full-day kindergarten programs next year
Virginia Beach Public Schools has announced that the first phase of implementing a full-day kindergarten program will start at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. As part of the first phase, 11 elementary schools will launch new full-day programs: Bayside, Cooke, Corporate Landing, Creeds, Glenwood, Malibu, Pembroke Meadows, Point O' View, Thalia, White Oaks and Windsor Oaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost items
|14 hr
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|any one know (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Tue
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
|Sandbridge meet up
|May 14
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 14
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|May 13
|Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC